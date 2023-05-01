Cégjegyzék
Sogetel
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Sogetel céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Sogetel is Quebec's largest independent telephone company, with over 115 years of experience. It maintains half of all independent access lines in the province and currently serves 32,000 access lines in four rural areas. Sogetel has expanded its landline network by acquiring four independent telephone companies and is developing a WiMax wireless network to provide DSL and VoIP service outside its core service area. It also offers triple play service to its clients through VDSL and FTTH technology.

    https://sogetel.com
    Weboldal
    1892
    Alapítás éve
    351
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Sogetel cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Google
    • Coinbase
    • Spotify
    • Amazon
    • DoorDash
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források