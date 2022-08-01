Cégkönyvtár
Softbank Robotics
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Fő betekintések
  • Közreműködjön valami egyedivel a Softbank Robotics-ről, ami hasznos lehet másoknak (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning.

    softbankrobotics.com
    Weboldal
    2005
    Alapítás éve
    45
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $1M-$10M
    Becsült bevétel
    Székhely

    Ellenőrzött fizetések a beérkező levelek között

    Feliratkozás a ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapja a kompenzáció részleteinek bontását. Tudjon meg többet

    Ez az oldal védett a reCAPTCHA által, és a Google Adatvédelmi irányelvei és a Szolgáltatási feltételei érvényesek.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Softbank Robotics-nél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Snap
    • Dropbox
    • Facebook
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források