Similarweb Fizetések

A Similarweb fizetése $65,553 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $204,000-ig egy Vezetési tanácsadó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Similarweb. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $111K

Adatmérnök

Adattudós
Median $112K
Termékmenedzser
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Adatelemző
Median $65.6K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $133K
Üzleti elemző
$76.1K
Grafikus tervező
$96K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$204K
Marketing
$77K
Terméktervező
$201K
Értékesítés
$96.1K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Similarweb is Vezetési tanácsadó at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Similarweb is $100,412.

Egyéb források