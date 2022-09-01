Cégjegyzék
SilverSun Technologies Fizetések

A SilverSun Technologies fizetése $65,557 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $72,617-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SilverSun Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Adattudós
$67.2K
Szoftvermérnök
$65.6K
Megoldástervező
$72.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a SilverSun Technologies cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $72,617 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A SilverSun Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $67,204.

Egyéb források