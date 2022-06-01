Cégjegyzék
SHL
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

SHL Fizetések

A SHL fizetése $17,555 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök in India pozícióhoz az alsó végén $248,750-ig egy Marketing in United States pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SHL. Utoljára frissítve: 9/19/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $17.6K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $60.7K
Marketing
$249K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Termékmenedzser
$47.7K
Értékesítés
$42.3K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos SHL er Marketing at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $248,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SHL er $47,739.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a SHL cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • SmartStream
  • AquaQ Analytics
  • Synectics Solutions
  • Infobip
  • Volt
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források