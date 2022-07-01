Cégjegyzék
Shipwell
Shipwell Fizetések

A Shipwell fizetése $96,900 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Shipwell. Utoljára frissítve: 9/18/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $115K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Ügyfél-sikeresség
$102K
Adattudományi vezető
$201K

Terméktervező
$96.9K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$161K
GYIK

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Shipwell es Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $201,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Shipwell es $115,000.

