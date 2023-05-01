Cégjegyzék
ShiftKey
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

ShiftKey Fizetések

A ShiftKey fizetése $73,975 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Cybersecurity Analyst pozícióhoz az alsó végén $176,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ShiftKey. Utoljára frissítve: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $115K
Terméktervező
Median $165K

UX Tervező

Termékmenedzser
Median $176K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ShiftKey cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $176,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ShiftKey cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $140,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a ShiftKey cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Intuit
  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források