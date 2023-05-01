Cégjegyzék
She's Well
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a She's Well céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    She's Well offers a subscription model for fertility care, working with top-tier fertility centers to provide financing plans for testing, IVF, egg freezing, and sperm freezing. With 24/7 concierge care, the company aims to make the fertility journey less confusing and isolating. Infertility services are only available to 1%, and health plans usually don't cover treatments, which can cost $12,000 to $20,000 for IVF. She's Well aims to make fertility care more affordable and accessible to the 99%.

    https://sheswell.co
    Weboldal
    2018
    Alapítás éve
    126
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a She's Well cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • DoorDash
    • Coinbase
    • Square
    • Uber
    • Apple
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források