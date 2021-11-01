Cégjegyzék
Sempra
Sempra Fizetések

A Sempra fizetése $87,636 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $223,875-ig egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Sempra. Utoljára frissítve: 10/25/2025

Könyvelő
$135K
Üzleti elemző
$119K
Adatelemző
$87.6K

Villamosmérnök
$108K
Gépészmérnök
$224K
Projektmenedzser
$110K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$156K
Szoftvermérnök
$124K
Műszaki programvezető
$181K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Sempra cégnél: Gépészmérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $223,875 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Sempra cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $123,970.

