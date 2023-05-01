Cégjegyzék
Self
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Self Fizetések

A Self fizetése $8,437 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $752,555-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Self. Utoljára frissítve: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $120K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Könyvelő
$9.4K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$103K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Üzleti műveletek
$201K
Adatelemző
$8.4K
Hardvermérnök
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$71.4K
Marketing
$106K
Terméktervező
$100K
Termékmenedzser
$753K
Projektmenedzser
$131K
Értékesítés
$23.2K
Műszaki programvezető
$249K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Self cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $752,555 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Self cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $104,849.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Self cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • LinkedIn
  • Flipkart
  • Microsoft
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források