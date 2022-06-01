Cégjegyzék
SEI Fizetések

A SEI fizetése $65,097 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $194,025-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SEI. Utoljára frissítve: 10/25/2025

Könyvelő
$65.1K
Adattudós
$194K
Pénzügyi elemző
$65.1K

Information Technologist (IT)
$175K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$149K
Termékmenedzser
$112K
Szoftvermérnök
$154K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a SEI cégnél: Adattudós at the Common Range Average level évi $194,025 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A SEI cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $149,250.

