SEI Investments Fizetések

A SEI Investments fizetése $24,556 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $155,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SEI Investments. Utoljára frissítve: 10/25/2025

Üzleti elemző
Median $100K
Termékmenedzser
Median $155K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $24.6K

Könyvelő
$74.6K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$42.9K
Üzleti műveletek
$49.2K
Pénzügyi elemző
$50K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a SEI Investments cégnél: Termékmenedzser évi $155,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A SEI Investments cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $49,980.

