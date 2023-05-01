Cégjegyzék
SCORE
SCORE Fizetések

A SCORE fizetése $60,992 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $187,926-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a SCORE. Utoljára frissítve: 9/2/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $122K
Adattudós
$146K
Terméktervező
$61K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Termékmenedzser
$183K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$188K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a SCORE cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $187,926 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A SCORE cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $145,725.

