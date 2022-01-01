Cégjegyzék
Scholastic
Scholastic Fizetések

A Scholastic fizetése $88,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $155,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Scholastic. Utoljára frissítve: 11/15/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $155K
Üzleti elemző
Median $88K
Terméktervező
$126K

Termékmenedzser
$89.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Scholastic cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $155,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Scholastic cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $107,413.

