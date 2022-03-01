Cégjegyzék
Schindler Elevator Fizetések

A Schindler Elevator fizetése $85,425 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $156,800-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Schindler Elevator. Utoljára frissítve: 11/15/2025

Üzleti elemző
$97.3K
Projektmenedzser
$157K
Szoftvermérnök
$85.4K

Megoldástervező
$111K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Schindler Elevator cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $156,800 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Schindler Elevator cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $104,053.

