Sasken Technologies
Sasken Technologies Fizetések

A Sasken Technologies fizetése $11,925 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $99,500-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Sasken Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 10/21/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $11.9K
Hardvermérnök
$99.5K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$33.5K

Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Sasken Technologies cégnél: Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $99,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Sasken Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $33,485.

