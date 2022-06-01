Cégjegyzék
Sarepta Therapeutics
Főbb betekintések
    Rólunk

    Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical research and drug development company with corporate offices and research facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Incorporated in 1980 as AntiVirals, shortly before going public the company changed its name from AntiVirals to AVI BioPharma soon with stock symbol AVII and in July 2012 changed name from AVI BioPharma to Sarepta Therapeutics and SRPT respectively. As of the end of 2019, the company has two approved drugs (see the Products section below).

    http://www.sarepta.com
    Weboldal
    1980
    Alapítás éve
    990
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $500M-$1B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Egyéb források