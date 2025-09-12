Cégjegyzék
Santander
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Santander Fizetések

A Santander fizetése $27,604 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $355,215-ig egy Vezetési tanácsadó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Santander. Utoljára frissítve: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Könyvelő
$31.9K
Adattudós
$27.6K
Pénzügyi elemző
$32.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Befektetési bankár
$59.4K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$355K
Termékmenedzser
$76.2K
Szoftvermérnök
$43.1K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$218K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Santander cégnél: Vezetési tanácsadó at the Common Range Average level évi $355,215 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Santander cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $51,236.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Santander cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • Coinbase
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források