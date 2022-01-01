Cégjegyzék
Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies Fizetések

A Roper Technologies fizetése $2,902 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $149,250-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Üzleti elemző
$63.3K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$2.9K
Adattudós
$124K

Terméktervező
$80.4K
Szoftvermérnök
$122K
Megoldástervező
$149K
GYIK

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Roper Technologies je Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $149,250. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Roper Technologies je $101,400.

Egyéb források