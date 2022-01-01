Cégjegyzék
Roche
Roche Fizetések

A Roche fizetése $19,638 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $331,500-ig egy Vállalati fejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Roche. Utoljára frissítve: 9/18/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

Biostatisztikus

Termékmenedzser
Median $196K

Gépészmérnök
Median $133K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
Median $100K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $304K
Projektmenedzser
Median $156K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $165K
Könyvelő
$25.5K
Üzleti műveletek
$35.7K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$177K
Üzleti elemző
$199K
Vállalati fejlesztés
$332K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$19.6K
Adattudományi vezető
$264K
Pénzügyi elemző
$131K
Emberi erőforrások
$206K
Informatikus (IT)
$71.6K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$85.8K
Marketing
$212K
Terméktervező
$69.5K
Programvezető
$209K
Értékesítés
$136K
Értékesítési mérnök
$92.5K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$161K
Megoldástervező
$98.2K
Műszaki író
$48K
UX kutató
$101K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$176K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Roche cégnél: Vállalati fejlesztés at the Common Range Average level évi $331,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Roche cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $158,126.

