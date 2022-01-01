Cégjegyzék
Riverbed Technology Fizetések

A Riverbed Technology fizetése $41,644 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $203,975-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Riverbed Technology. Utoljára frissítve: 9/18/2025

$160K

Informatikus (IT)
Median $96K
Termékmenedzser
Median $135K
Szoftvermérnök
$41.6K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$204K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Riverbed Technology is Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riverbed Technology is $115,500.

