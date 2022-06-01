Cégjegyzék
Riskified
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Riskified Fizetések

A Riskified fizetése $96,592 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $206,500-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Riskified. Utoljára frissítve: 9/18/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $142K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

DevOps Mérnök

Értékesítés
Median $207K
Üzletfejlesztés
$162K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Adatelemző
$131K
Adattudós
$129K
Emberi erőforrások
$96.6K
Marketing műveletek
$118K
Terméktervező
$122K
Termékmenedzser
$173K
Értékesítési mérnök
$189K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$199K
Megoldástervező
$159K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en Riskified es Értékesítés con una compensación total anual de $206,500. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Riskified es $150,508.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Riskified cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • NetApp
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források