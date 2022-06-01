Cégjegyzék
Rise People
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Rise People Fizetések

A Rise People fizetése $40,079 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szövegíró pozícióhoz az alsó végén $118,286-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Rise People. Utoljára frissítve: 9/18/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szövegíró
$40.1K
Termékmenedzser
$60.8K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $96K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $118K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Rise People is Szoftvermérnöki vezető with a yearly total compensation of $118,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rise People is $78,387.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Rise People cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • Security Compass
  • Vidyard
  • MessageBird
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források