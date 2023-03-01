Cégjegyzék
Rice University
Rice University Fizetések

A Rice University fizetése $32,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $97,013-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Rice University. Utoljára frissítve: 11/29/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $32K

Kutató tudós

Vegyészmérnök
Median $36K

Kutatómérnök

Adattudós
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$48.1K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$51.7K
Adatelemző
$58.8K
Pénzügyi elemző
$77.4K
Geológiai mérnök
$66.7K
Gépészmérnök
$34.8K
Terméktervező
$79.6K
Termékmenedzser
$97K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Rice University cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $97,013 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Rice University cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $49,910.

