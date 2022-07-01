Cégjegyzék
Rho
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Rho Fizetések

A Rho fizetése $100,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Rho. Utoljára frissítve: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $201K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Adatelemző
$121K
Pénzügyi elemző
$172K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Terméktervező
$101K
Termékmenedzser
$139K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Rho cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Rho cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $139,300.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Rho cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Facebook
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rho/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.