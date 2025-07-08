Cégjegyzék
Rhenus
Rhenus Fizetések

A Rhenus fizetése $40,200 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $92,772-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Rhenus. Utoljára frissítve: 11/29/2025

Könyvelő
$43.3K
Adatelemző
$53.3K
Adattudományi vezető
$92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Szoftvermérnök
$59.5K
Megoldástervező
$40.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Rhenus cégnél: Adattudományi vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $92,772 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Rhenus cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $53,251.

Egyéb források

