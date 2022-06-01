Cégjegyzék
RELEX Solutions
RELEX Solutions Fizetések

A RELEX Solutions fizetése $54,378 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $195,840-ig egy Értékesítési mérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a RELEX Solutions. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $72.6K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

DevOps Mérnök

Üzleti műveletek vezető
$142K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$134K

Adatelemző
$54.4K
Terméktervezési vezető
$83.8K
Termékmenedzser
$99.4K
Projektmenedzser
$120K
Értékesítés
$158K
Értékesítési mérnök
$196K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$83.3K
Megoldástervező
$116K
Műszaki programvezető
$69.9K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a RELEX Solutions cégnél: Értékesítési mérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $195,840 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A RELEX Solutions cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $107,890.

