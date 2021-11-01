Cégjegyzék
Reify Health
Reify Health Fizetések

A Reify Health fizetése $105,525 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $161,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Reify Health. Utoljára frissítve: 10/24/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $161K
Adattudós
$147K
Termékmenedzser
$106K

Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Reify Health cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $161,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Reify Health cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $147,360.

