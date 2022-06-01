Cégkönyvtár
Realogy
Realogy Fizetések

Realogy fizetési tartománya $100,509 teljes kompenzációban évente Emberi erőforrások alsó végén $185,925 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Realogy. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $176K
Adattudós
$186K
Emberi erőforrások
$101K

Informatikus
$111K
Termékdizájner
$140K
Toborzó
$129K
Megoldásépítész
$159K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Realogy-nél a Adattudós at the Common Range Average level, évi $185,925 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Realogy-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $139,695.

