REA Group Fizetések

REA Group fizetési tartománya $76,389 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékdizájner alsó végén $144,619 Megoldásépítész felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól REA Group. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $106K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Adatmérnök

Termékvezető
Median $127K
Termékdizájner
Median $76.4K

Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $131K
Adatelemző
$100K
Adattudós
$119K
Megoldásépítész
$145K
GYIK

La compensació total anual mediana informada a REA Group és de $119,100.

