Raisin Fizetések

A Raisin fizetése $60,022 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Cybersecurity Analyst pozícióhoz az alsó végén $110,546-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Raisin. Utoljára frissítve: 10/24/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $91.3K
Termékmenedzser
Median $83.7K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $111K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$60K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Raisin cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $110,546 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Raisin cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $87,521.

