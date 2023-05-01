Cégjegyzék
Rain
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Rain Fizetések

A Rain fizetése $48,240 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $128,342-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Rain. Utoljára frissítve: 9/17/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Vezérkari főnök
$118K
Szoftvermérnök
$48.2K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$128K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Rain cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $128,342 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Rain cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $117,600.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Rain cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Flipkart
  • Uber
  • Apple
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források