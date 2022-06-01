Qwick Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
Qwick
A Qwick fizetése $78,591 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $208,950-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Qwick. Utoljára frissítve: 11/29/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $200K
Termékmenedzser
$78.6K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$209K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Qwick cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $208,950 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Qwick cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $200,000.

