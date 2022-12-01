Qogita Fizetések

Cégkönyvtár
Qogita fizetési tartománya $63,997 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékvezető alsó végén $118,874 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Qogita. Utoljára frissítve: 8/24/2025

$160K

Adattudós
$77.5K
Termékvezető
$64K
Szoftverfejlesztő
$119K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
GYIK

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w Qogita to Szoftverfejlesztő at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $118,874. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w Qogita wynosi $77,538.

