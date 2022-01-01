Cégjegyzék
QAD Fizetések

A QAD fizetése $10,961 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $127,251-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a QAD. Utoljára frissítve: 9/3/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $11K
Termékmenedzser
$65.6K
Értékesítés
$127K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$62.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a QAD cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $127,251 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A QAD cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $63,944.

