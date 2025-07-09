Cégjegyzék
Purdue University
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Purdue University Fizetések

A Purdue University fizetése $19,900 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $132,335-ig egy Teljes juttatási csomag pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Purdue University. Utoljára frissítve: 9/17/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $72K

Kutató Tudós

Vegyészmérnök
Median $70K

Kutató Mérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $30K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Research Assistant
Median $32K
Research Scientist
Median $30K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$19.9K
Adattudós
$119K
Villamosmérnök
$34.3K
Grafikus tervező
$41.4K
Hardvermérnök
$29.9K
Emberi erőforrások
$47.8K
Informatikus (IT)
$39K
Projektmenedzser
$77.6K
Teljes juttatási csomag
$132K
Bizalom és biztonság
$98K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Purdue University cégnél: Teljes juttatási csomag at the Common Range Average level évi $132,335 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Purdue University cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $41,392.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Purdue University cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • SoFi
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források