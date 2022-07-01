Cégjegyzék
Public.com
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Public.com Fizetések

A Public.com fizetése $152,235 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $169,150-ig egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Public.com. Utoljára frissítve: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Emberi erőforrások
$162K
Terméktervező
$169K
Szoftvermérnök
$152K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Public.com cégnél: Terméktervező at the Common Range Average level évi $169,150 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Public.com cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $161,700.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Public.com cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Yapstone
  • Prosper Marketplace
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Upgrade
  • Credible
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források