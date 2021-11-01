Cégjegyzék
PT Pertamina
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

PT Pertamina Fizetések

A PT Pertamina fizetése $2,731 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $9,766-ig egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a PT Pertamina. Utoljára frissítve: 10/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Grafikus tervező
$9.7K
Gépészmérnök
$9.8K
Projektmenedzser
$2.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a PT Pertamina cégnél: Gépészmérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $9,766 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A PT Pertamina cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $9,660.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a PT Pertamina cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források