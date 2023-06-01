Cégjegyzék
Proof Technology
    • Rólunk

    Proof is a legal technology company that connects law firms with independent process servers nationwide through a web-based platform. The platform allows law firms to create electronic serve requests, receive live updates, see mapped verification of all attempts, and connect directly to servers via Live Chat. Proof's technology provides electronic time and date stamped proof of successful service and a notarized affidavit from the server. They offer 1, 3 or 7 day service nationwide and internationally.

    proofserve.com
    Weboldal
    2017
    Alapítás éve
    84
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

