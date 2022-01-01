Cégjegyzék
Progressive Fizetések

A Progressive fizetése $43,215 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $206,000-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Progressive. Utoljára frissítve: 11/28/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Adatelemző
Median $80K
Adattudós
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Informatikus (IT)
Median $140K
Üzleti elemző
Median $100K
Kárszakértő
$69.3K
Ügyfélszolgálat
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Értékesítés
$43.2K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$138K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Progressive cégnél: Adattudós at the Lead Data Scientist level évi $206,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Progressive cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $120,363.

