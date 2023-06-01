Cégjegyzék
Pomelo
Pomelo Fizetések

A Pomelo fizetése $15,501 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $54,000-ig egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Pomelo. Utoljára frissítve: 10/20/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $31.2K
Üzleti elemző
$15.5K
Terméktervező
Median $54K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Pomelo cégnél: Terméktervező évi $54,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Pomelo cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $31,200.

Egyéb források