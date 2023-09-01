Cégjegyzék
Pocket FM
Pocket FM Fizetések

A Pocket FM fizetése $7,801 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $99,858-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Pocket FM. Utoljára frissítve: 11/29/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $24.5K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $41.2K
Üzleti elemző
$7.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Terméktervező
$23.1K
Programmenedzser
$38.4K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$99.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Pocket FM cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $99,858 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Pocket FM cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $31,431.

