PNC Fizetések

A PNC fizetése $47,760 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $218,900-ig egy Jogi pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a PNC. Utoljára frissítve: 11/27/2025

Szoftvermérnök
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

Site Reliability mérnök

Adattudós
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Termékmenedzser
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Üzleti elemző
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $105K
Projektmenedzser
Median $90.5K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $75K
Adatelemző
Median $105K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $116K
Befektetési bankár
Median $144K
Értékesítés
Median $110K
Terméktervező
Median $123K
Könyvelő
$66.7K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$70.4K
Üzletfejlesztés
$98.5K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$47.8K
Adattudományi vezető
$186K
Emberi erőforrás
$206K
Jogi
$219K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$49.2K
Gépészmérnök
$75.4K
Ingatlanügynök
$116K
Toborzó
$79.6K
Megoldástervező
$159K

Adat architekt

Felhőbiztonsági architekt

Technikai programmenedzser
$74.7K
UX kutató
$64.7K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a PNC cégnél: Jogi at the Common Range Average level évi $218,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A PNC cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $102,856.

