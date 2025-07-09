Cégjegyzék
Pluxee Fizetések

A Pluxee fizetése $16,108 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $158,426-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Pluxee. Utoljára frissítve: 11/29/2025

Üzleti műveletek
$39.8K
Termékmenedzser
$158K
Szoftvermérnök
$16.1K

Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Pluxee cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $158,426 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Pluxee cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $39,781.

