Plusgrade Fizetések

A Plusgrade fizetése $54,223 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $94,020-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Plusgrade. Utoljára frissítve: 11/29/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $94K

Backend szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack szoftvermérnök

Informatikus (IT)
$54.2K
Terméktervező
$63K

Termékmenedzser
$81.6K
Toborzó
$65.3K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Plusgrade cégnél: Szoftvermérnök évi $94,020 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Plusgrade cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $65,325.

