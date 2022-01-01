Cégjegyzék
Playtech Fizetések

A Playtech fizetése $16,444 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $180,900-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Playtech. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $59.8K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
$63.3K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$16.4K

Adattudós
$44.4K
Emberi erőforrások
$71.3K
Terméktervezési vezető
$61.1K
Termékmenedzser
$36.1K
Projektmenedzser
$48.6K
Toborzó
$30.7K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$75.4K
Megoldástervező
$181K
Műszaki programvezető
$37.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Playtech cégnél: Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level évi $180,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Playtech cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $54,201.

