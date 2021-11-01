Cégjegyzék
Playrix Fizetések

A Playrix fizetése $41,790 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $102,977-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Playrix. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $59.2K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Videojáték Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
$79.6K
Adatelemző
$95.9K

Adattudós
$90.5K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $80.5K
Emberi erőforrások
$61.5K
Terméktervező
$41.8K
Termékmenedzser
$43.4K
Toborzó
$45.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$103K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Playrix cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $102,977 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Playrix cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $70,546.

Egyéb források