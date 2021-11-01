Cégjegyzék
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Fizetések

A Philip Morris International fizetése $13,750 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Könyvelő pozícióhoz az alsó végén $475,124-ig egy Üzleti műveletek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Philip Morris International. Utoljára frissítve: 11/26/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $70K
Könyvelő
$13.8K
Üzleti műveletek
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Üzleti elemző
$38.9K
Üzletfejlesztés
$206K
Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek
$23.3K
Adatelemző
$47.6K
Adattudományi vezető
$267K
Pénzügyi elemző
$21.1K
Informatikus (IT)
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Marketing műveletvezető
$82.3K
Gépészmérnök
$47.1K
Termékmenedzser
$60.3K
Projektmenedzser
$51.6K
Ingatlanmenedzser
$120K
Toborzó
$92.4K
Értékesítés
$49.1K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$124K
Megoldástervező
$110K
UX kutató
$142K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Philip Morris International cégnél: Üzleti műveletek at the Common Range Average level évi $475,124 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Philip Morris International cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $60,300.

