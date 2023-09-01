Cégjegyzék
Performics
Performics Fizetések

A Performics fizetése $6,848 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing in India pozícióhoz az alsó végén $122,113-ig egy Projektmenedzser in United States pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Üzleti elemző
$76.5K
Marketing
$6.8K
Marketing műveletek
$85.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
Projektmenedzser
$122K
Értékesítés
$30.7K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Performics cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $122,113 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Performics cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $76,500.

Egyéb források