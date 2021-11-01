Cégjegyzék
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs Fizetések

A Peapod Digital Labs fizetése $89,550 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $233,750-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Peapod Digital Labs. Utoljára frissítve: 8/26/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $132K
Termékmenedzser
Median $234K
Terméktervező
Median $140K

Üzletfejlesztés
$89.6K
Adattudós
$138K
Marketing műveletek
$130K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$162K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Peapod Digital Labs is Termékmenedzser with a yearly total compensation of $233,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Peapod Digital Labs is $138,067.

